Jaguars announce the hiring of John DeFilippo as their new offensive coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new offensive coordinator. His name should be familiar to NFL fans as he was a hot name on the coaching market last offseason, but his last job did not work out so well.

John DeFilippo, who garnered heavy interest in coaching circles last offseason after helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl as their quarterbacks coach, is now the man calling the plays in Jacksonville. Jags coach Doug Marrone announced the hiring on Wednesday afternoon.

DeFilippo was most recently employed by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator, a role he was offered after Pat Shurmur left Minnesota to become the head coach of the New York Giants. DeFilippo's work with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles made him an intriguing candidate for the position.

His Minnesota offense struggled for much of the season, however, and DeFilippo was eventually fired by Mike Zimmer after the team's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 14. DeFilippo's name briefly popped up in other head coaching searches this offseason but he does not appear to have garnered serious consideration for any of the available jobs. Instead, he'll move to Jacksonville to work with Marrone, as well as team president Tom Coughlin, for whom DeFilippo was a quality control coach with the Giants in 2005 and 2006.

DeFilippo has experience working with quarterbacks and now calling plays, as well, but it's not yet known which quarterback he will be working with in Jacksonville. Blake Bortles was given a one-year contract extension last offseason and is under contract for the 2019 campaign, but the Jags almost have to finally bring in some competition for him this offseason. Maybe they'll want to draft another quarterback to be Bortles' successor, and hope that DeFilippo can aid his development in the same way that he did that of Wentz and Foles.