More than a half-decade after former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers revealed herself as the NFL's first openly gay coach, the Jaguars' Kevin Maxen has followed suit, becoming the first male coach in a major American men's pro sport to identify as gay.

"I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," Maxen told Outsports.com this week. "I don't want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing or why I am living with someone else."

Maxen, who's been with the Jaguars since 2021, currently serves as one of the team's three assistant strength and conditonining coaches. Prior to that, he worked as a strength coach at Baylor and Vanderbilt, and played as a Division III linebacker.

"Kevin is a Jacksonville Jaguar through and through, and a key member of our football team and community," Jaguars owner Shad Khan told ESPN after Maxen's announcement. "I look forward to seeing Kevin next week at training camp, and hope that he comes to work each day during camp and through the season feeling confident, free and at peace. I know our players and staff feel the same."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Maxen's reveal also comes two years after former Browns, Buccaneers and Raiders linebacker Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.