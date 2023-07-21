More than a half-decade after former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers revealed herself as the NFL's first openly gay coach, the Jaguars' Kevin Maxen has followed suit, becoming the first male coach in a major American men's pro sport to identify as gay.
"I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," Maxen told Outsports.com this week. "I don't want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing or why I am living with someone else."
Maxen, who's been with the Jaguars since 2021, currently serves as one of the team's three assistant strength and conditonining coaches. Prior to that, he worked as a strength coach at Baylor and Vanderbilt, and played as a Division III linebacker.
"Kevin is a Jacksonville Jaguar through and through, and a key member of our football team and community," Jaguars owner Shad Khan told ESPN after Maxen's announcement. "I look forward to seeing Kevin next week at training camp, and hope that he comes to work each day during camp and through the season feeling confident, free and at peace. I know our players and staff feel the same."
Pick Six Newsletter
Crafted By The Best NFL Experts
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Maxen's reveal also comes two years after former Browns, Buccaneers and Raiders linebacker Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.