The Indianapolis Colts could be just the third team in NFL history to finish 11-5 and miss the playoffs, which will be the case even if they win on Sunday if they don't get the help they need. Indianapolis has to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, but also needs one of the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, or Cleveland Browns to lose to make the postseason.

The odds aren't impossible, but the Colts need help if they want to make the playoffs for the second time in three years. Can the Colts avenge their season-opening loss to the Jaguars? Will they get the help they need to make the postseason? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC matchup.

What the Colts need to do to make the playoffs

Indianapolis enters Week 17 tied with the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South (Tennessee leads the division based on best win percentage in division games).

The Colts will win the AFC South with:

Win AND Titans loss Tie AND Titans loss

Indianapolis enters Week 17 tied with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns for the final wild card spot in the AFC (none of the three wild card spots have been clinched). The Ravens and Browns both beat the Colts earlier this season, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Dolphins get the tiebreaker over the Colts based on having a better win percentage in conference games.

The Colts get into the playoffs with:

Win AND Ravens loss or tie OR Win AND Dolphins loss or tie OR Win AND Browns loss or tie OR Tie AND Ravens loss OR Tie AND Dolphins loss OR Tie AND Browns loss

The Colts are still in play for either of the No. 4 through No. 7 seeds in the AFC playoff picture. They'll clinch the No. 4 seed (and a home playoff game) by winning the AFC South. Here's how they can clinch any of the other playoff seeds.

No. 5 seed

Win + Dolphins loss + Ravens loss + Browns loss

No. 6 seed

Win + Ravens win + Dolphins loss + Browns loss Win + Dolphins win + Ravens loss + Browns loss

No. 7 seed

Win + Ravens win + Browns win + Dolphins loss Win + Ravens win + Dolphins win + Browns loss Win + Dolphins win + Browns win + Ravens loss

Prediction

The Colts are looking to avenge a season-opening loss to the Jaguars, which is the lone victory for Jacksonville this season (the Jaguars have lost 14 straight games). Indianapolis is 5-2 in its last seven games as quarterback Philip Rivers is averaging 274 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions during that stretch. Rivers has found a connection with T.Y. Hilton during the home stretch of the season, with Hilton having 24 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns over his last five games. Zach Pascal has eight catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games.

Indianapolis shouldn't have any problem scoring against Jacksonville, a team that has allowed 24-plus points in 14 consecutive games -- one shy of the NFL record held by the 1950-1952 Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars are last in the NFL in total defense (416.4 yards per game), 31st in scoring defense (30.9 points per game allowed) and 31st in yards allowed per play (6.2)

Jaguars running back James Robinson won't play Sunday (ankle). Dare Ogunbowale will get the start after averaging 5.1 yards per carry on a career-high 14 attempts last week, for a career-high 71 rushing yards. Mike Glennon will start at quarterback for the second consecutive week for the Jaguars. Jacksonville is playing for pride after having already clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Colts should take care of business in this one. Hard to see Jacksonville upsetting them twice in the same season -- the first upset being the reason Indianapolis is in the position they're in heading into Week 17.

Pick: Colts 36, Jaguars 18

