Jaguars at Colts prediction: How to watch, stream Nick Foles' Week 11 return game on CBS, CBS All Access

The Colts and Jaguars have been two of the NFL's most inconsistent teams heading into their Week 11 matchup in Indianapolis. The Colts, who won five of their first seven games, have dropped their last two games after losing quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a knee injury back in Week 10. Indianapolis, after falling to Pittsburgh by two points, then fell at home to the Dolphins to fall a game behind the Texans in the AFC South division standings.

A team with playoff aspirations before the season started, the Jaguars' 2019 season appeared to be over before it started when quarterback Nick Foles went down with an injury in Week 1. But the Jaguars would receive an inspired effort by rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, who helped Jacksonville improve to .500 following their opening-season loss to the Chiefs. Like the Colts, the Jaguars are coming off of their worst performance of the season: a 26-3 loss to the visiting Texans that dropped them to 4-5 and in third place in the South.

Before we breakdown Sunday's matchup, here's how you can follow the action.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Preview

Brissett will be back under center for Sunday's game after sitting out the Colts' loss to Miami with a knee injury. A four-year veteran who started his career with the Patriots, Brissett has enjoyed a strong season thus far, completing 64.8% of his passes with a 14/4 touchdown/interception ratio. While Brissett will be on the field for Sunday's game, Colts No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is considered day-to-day with his ongoing foot injury. If Hilton is out again, Brissett will need sizable contributions from receivers Zach Pascal and Chester Rodgers along with tight end Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.

Running back Marlon Mack, who leads the team with 753 receiving yards, should expect a heavy workload against Jacksonville's 22nd ranked run defense. Jacksonville's defense, despite the loss of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, has continued to play well, allowing 17 points or less in three of their last four games. Rookie edge rusher Josh Allen leads the Jaguars with seven sacks, while veteran DE Calais Campbell is second with 5.5 sacks. Cornerback Tre Herndon leads Jacksonville in passes defensed and is tied for the team lead in interceptions.

Jacksonville will also be getting their starting quarterback -- Foles -- back under center for Sunday's game. Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP who is 30-21 lifetime as an NFL starting quarterback, will look to help bolster a Jaguars offense that is just 24th in scoring. Foles will look to gain an early rapport with receiver DJ Chark, who paces the Jaguars with 692 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Like Jackson, fans should expect a heavy workload from Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette, who has anchored Jacksonville's ninth-ranked rushing attack. Fournette, who rushed for just 53 yards on 24 carries the last time he faced the Colts, will look to have a better day this time around against the Colts' 15th ranked run defense, led by linebackers Darius Leonard (60 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions) and defensive end Justin Houston (seven sacks and eight tackles for loss).

The Jaguars have a decided edge in the kicking game. While future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri has struggled as of late, Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is 22 of 22 on field goal attempts this year and 12-of-13 on point-after attempts.

Prediction

While Foles will give the Jaguars a boost (especially in the red zone, where Jacksonville's offense is currently 30th in the league in red zone efficiency), I'm picking the Colts to get back in the win column with Brissett back under center. Jacksonville will make it a game, but Indianapolis will come with just enough plays to improve to 6-4 through 10 games. I also think that Vinatieri, after a rough start to his 24th season, may have some redemption Sunday while making a large contribution to the win.