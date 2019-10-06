Jaguars at Panthers: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Gardner Minshew squares off with Kyle Allen

No one on Earth had a Gardner Minshew vs. Kyle Allen quarterback matchup penciled in for this Week 5 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, but here we are. Minshew and Allen have played well in their early-season starts. Minshew was a magician in the second half in a comeback win on the road in Denver in Week 4 and Allen is 2-0 on the year with wins over the Cardinals in Arizona and the Texans in Houston.

For Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette was a key component to the victory over the Broncos as he compiled a career-high 225 rushing yards. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season, but that average is buoyed by a few long runs. Carolina's bell cow Christian McCaffrey has averaged less 3.5 yards per carry in two games and six-plus in his other two games, and he's caught 25 of 31 targets for 218 yards. Both defensive fronts are strong and should be huge factors in this game's outcome.

With a win, Minshew Mania would reach new heights. If Allen wins another start, the Panthers may begin to consider keeping him on the field when Cam Newton is healthy.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

