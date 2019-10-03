Jaguars at Panthers pick: How to watch, stream battle of 2-2 teams on CBS, CBS All Access

Thirteen different teams are 2-2 entering Week 5, and a pair of them will collide in a cross-conference matchup on Sunday, when the Jacksonville Jaguars travel north to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Before we reveal why the Jags are positioned to pull off the upset, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Not long ago, the Jaguars were penciled in as the worst of the four teams in the AFC South thanks to quarterback Nick Foles' Week 1 injury, running back Leonard Fournette's early struggles and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's public trade request. Foles has yet to return, and Ramsey may never, but Jacksonville has since willed itself to .500 under the guidance of rookie phenom Gardner Minshew, a rejuvenated Fournette and a "D" that's flashed big-play ability. It remains to be seen if they've got the depth or resolve to take on a true contender, but for now, they're one of the scrappiest, grittiest clubs in football, and they've got momentum.

Like the Jags, the Panthers were also all but left for dead after an 0-2 start that saw their own QB, Cam Newton, go down with a combination of injuries. Their run defense has been suspect, and they've also benefited from a decent two-game stretch on the schedule, but Carolina's got its own young signal-caller doing his job in Kyle Allen, and their weapons -- Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore among them -- are even more tantalizing than those in Jacksonville. If the Panthers' pass rush keeps making strides and Allen proves durable under pressure, Ron Rivera's team will be fighting for playoff consideration in the NFC South.

Prediction

Carolina's favored here, and they should be. They're at home. They've got the defensive line to put pressure on Minshew. Allen's a tad more experienced. And they're probably just more talented overall. But the Jaguars have not had a normal season, and it would be fitting for them to rattle off a third straight win and send Minshew Mania into even higher gear -- not because that's more fun to predict but because they've got the moxie to do it. Fournette should be able to find lanes against Carolina, and if that's the case, Minshew's burden will be lightened considerably. The Jags are no slouches on their own D-line, too. Make no mistake, this one should be close, but it's just too hard not to go with the mustache right now.

Pick: Jaguars

