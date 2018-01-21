Jaguars at Patriots: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream AFC Championship Game
Follow along with live updates on the AFC Championship Game between the Jaguars and Patriots
And then there were four. The Jaguars, Patriots, Vikings and Eagles are the final teams remaining on this glorious NFL Championship Sunday featuring two outstanding matchups. First up is the Jaguars-Patriots game, the AFC Championship Game which you can stream and watch on CBSSports.com, a game in which everyone is talking about ... Tom Brady's hand injury!
No, really, Brady's hand has overtaken all the other narratives surrounding this game after the Patriots quarterback suffered a cut on his hand during Wednesday's practice -- likely the result of a botched handoff with Rex Burkhead and a helmet buckle catching his skin -- and the result has been America locking into news updates on a gloved football player at levels unseen since 1995.
Brady is going to play, but only the actual football action will tell us whether or not Brady is playing with or without a glove and with or without pain. If you are a betting person, it's worth noting the Patriots opened up as 9-point favorites initially after the Jags beat the Steelers last week, but the line dipped significantly, down to Patriots -7.5, when the Brady injury popped up.
Details on the game below plus our live blog for all the updates you need on this throwdown.
Jaguars and Patriots start time, stream, channel, broadcasters
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBSports.com
- Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Live Blog
Follow along with all the highlights from the game from our live blog below.
