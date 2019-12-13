Jaguars at Raiders: How to watch, stream, TV times for Raiders' final game in Oakland on CBS, CBS All Access

The Oakland Raiders are set to play their final game at RingCentral Coliseum Sunday, a stadium they called home from 1966 to 1981 and when the team returned to Oakland in 1995. The Raiders played in this stadium for 39 yards, winning four conference championships there. Oakland will play its final game in the Coliseum against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losers of five in a row and a team Oakland will look to snap it's own three-game losing streak against.

Can the Raiders win their final game in front of their loyal fans in Oakland? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland, Calif.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Raiders have been struggling since their surprising loss to the New York Jets three weeks ago, averaging just 11 points per game and allowing 38.7 points per game during their three-game losing streak, falling out of AFC playoff contention. The offense has averaged just 298.3 yards per game, which is 26th in the NFL over that span. The defense is also 26th in yards per game allowed (377.8 yards) over the past three games. Not exactly a formula for winning. Overall the Raiders are 24th in points scored (19.8), 14th in yards (354.8), and 10th in yards per play (5.9). On defense, the Raiders are 29th in points allowed (28.2), 28th in yards allowed (377.8) and 31st in yards per play allowed (6.2).

The Jaguars have been pitiful during their five-game skid, averaging 11.4 points per game and allowing 34.8 points a game. Jacksonville has 10 giveaways during that stretch and allowing 422 yards per game. Jacksonville may be the one team playing worse in the AFC than Oakland at this moment. Overall the Jaguars are 28th in scoring (17.7 points), 16th in yards (351.2) and 18th in yards per play (5.4). On defense, Jacksonville is 25th in points allowed (25.9), 23rd in yards allowed (373.1) and 28th in yards per play allowed (6.1).

Prediction

Something has to give this week. The Jaguars have given up 193.6 rush yards per game, allowing 195-plus rush yards in four of the last five games. The Raiders have an advantage if Josh Jacobs plays, even though they have only averaged 95.7 rush yards during their losing streak. Oakland also averages 7.4 yards per pass (ninth in NFL) while Jacksonville allows 7.3 yards per pass (24th in NFL). Jacksonville has been playing so poor lately, it's hard to see the Jaguars flipping it around.

Pick: Raiders 27, Jaguars 20