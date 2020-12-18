The Baltimore Ravens have to win out in order to have an opportunity to make the AFC playoffs -- and boosted those postseason chances with a huge shootout victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. Baltimore has the easiest schedule remaining amongst all the teams fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC, as their remaining opponents have a .218 win percentage. The Jacksonville Jaguars stand in the way of Baltimore's postseason hopes this week, losers of 12 consecutive games and in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Will the Ravens take care of business and put pressure on the teams ahead of them in the AFC playoff race? Can Jacksonville shake up the AFC playoff picture with the biggest upset of the season? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC matchup.

Prediction

The Jaguars are playing for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, needing to lose out in order to have a shot at Trevor Lawrence as their next franchise quarterback. Jacksonville is going back to Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback after he completed 18 of 31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mike Glennon last week. Regardless how Minshew plays, it won't matter with how poor the Jaguars defense has been throughout the season. The Jaguars have allowed 24+ points in 12 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest single-season streak in NFL history and they are just three games shy of tying the longest streak ever. Jacksonville is last in the NFL in total defense (418.9) and in yards per play allowed (6.3) while allowing 29.5 points per game (28th in the NFL). Even with the Jaguars' struggles on defense, four of their last six losses have been by four points or less -- so Jacksonville isn't an easy out.

The Ravens are on the outside looking in in the AFC playoff picture, sitting as the No. 8 seed with three games to play. Baltimore makes the playoffs if the Ravens win their final three games against the Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals -- and the Miami Dolphins lose one of their final three contests. Lamar Jackson is coming off his best game of the season in a 47-42 victory over the Browns, finishing with 163 passing yards, 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). Jackson had the eighth 100-yard rushing game of his career -- which is the second most in NFL history (Michael Vick, 10).

For the Ravens to take control of this game early, they have to establish the run. Baltimore has the top-ranked rushing attack, leading the league in yards per carry (5.3) and rushing yards per game (173.8). J.K. Dobbins is on a roll, having 194 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in his last three games (5.0 yards per carry). Gus Edwards had a pair of rushing touchdowns last week and the Ravens are starting to design more rushing plays for Jackson over the last few games. Jacksonville has the third-worst run defense in the league (145.5 yards per game) and has allowed over 200 rushing yards in two of the last three games. The Ravens could have a field day on the ground.

Pick: Ravens 33, Jaguars 17

