Jaguars at Steelers: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream NFL Divisional Playoff game
The winner of Sunday's game will be headed to New England next week
Three months after playing one of the worst games of his career, Ben Roethlisberger's finally going to have a chance to get revenge on the Jaguars.
Back in Week 5, Roethlisberger had such an ugly game against the Jags that he basically rooted for them in the Wild-Card round just so he would get another shot at one of the NFL's best defenses.
In the Steelers' 30-9 loss to Jacksonville back in October, Roethlisberger threw five interceptions, including two pick sixes.
This time around, he's going to have an ailing Antonio Brown (calf), who isn't expected to be 100 percent.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's divisional playoff game in Pittsburgh.
Jaguars vs. Steelers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Heinz Field
- Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Stream: CBS All Access
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon
Live Blog
Whether your streaming on your computer, watching on TV or checking the game out on your phone, make sure to follow along with our live blog below.
