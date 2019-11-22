Jaguars at Titans prediction: How to watch, stream Week 12 game on CBS and CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans (5-5) created some momentum for themselves moving forward with their emotional victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, and they used the bye week to refocus and assess what they need to do to earn a playoff bid in a competitive division. This week, they get the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6), who have lost their last two games.

A lot has changed since these teams faced off in Week 3. Marcus Mariota is no longer the Titans' starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew has returned to the bench and Jalen Ramsey is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. That early-season matchup was an absolute slugfest that took place in rainy Jacksonville, as the Jaguars defeated the Titans, 20-7.

Nick Foles made his return to the field last week against the Indianapolis Colts after breaking his collarbone in the season opener. While he passed for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, the Jaguars were blown out, 33-13. There's still time for Foles and the Jaguars to make a run, however, and it could start with a win in Tennessee on Sunday.

The Titans have won four out of the past five matchups against the Jaguars. Before we get to our predictions for the Week 12 divisional showdown, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

It wouldn't be right if we didn't start with the so-called Jaguar killer: Titans running back Derrick Henry. While he had just 44 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars earlier this year, he rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the second game against Jacksonville last year. He posted a season-high 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs in Week 10, and the Titans will rely on him heavily again on Sunday. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had one of his best games of the season against the Chiefs and has proven that he's the best option at quarterback right now for the Titans. While his 181 passing yards and two touchdowns didn't win him any weekly awards, he came through for his team when it mattered most. Down five points late in the game, Tannehill took the Titans 61 yards down the field in four plays and hit wide receiver Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown to take a one-point lead. Tannehill then took matters into his own hands for the two-point conversion and ran it in himself to extend the lead to three points. He and Henry are at the top of their respective games right now, which is good for the Titans' playoff hopes.

Even with the loss last week, the Jaguars will not be an easy out for the Titans. Leonard Fournette had 92 yards from scrimmage against the Titans earlier this year, and he has rushed for over 100 yards in three out of the past four games on the road. He is having a nice season and is currently third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Second-year wideout D.J. Chark has been a nice surprise for the Jaguars as well. He had eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns last week and had 76 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 3. He's tied with Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay of the Detroit Lions for most touchdown catches in the NFL with eight. Foles is motivated to earn his first win for the team that inked him to a four-year, $88 million deal this offseason, and we should expect him to put up a fight on the road this Sunday.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Titans as a three-point favorite. Many are expecting the Titans to avenge their early-season loss and go on a bit of a late-season run in an attempt to secure a playoff bid, and I am as well.

The pick: Titans 28-21 over Jaguars

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.