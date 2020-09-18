The Tennessee Titans get their first chance at a divisional win on Sunday, as they host Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The Jaguars have already registered an AFC South victory, as they upset Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener, 27-20. Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns for a career-high 142.3 rating. It was an incredible performance, as he became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to complete 95 percent of his passes in a single game. The defense also picked off Rivers twice, so maybe this Jaguars team isn't as bad as we thought they would be.

While Minshew showed out in Week 1, so did some of the Jaguars rookies. Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson led the team in rushing with 62 yards on 16 carries, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, cornerback CJ Henderson made five total tackles, three passes defense and intercepted as pass while K'Lavon Chaisson made a couple of tackles as well.

As for the Titans, they gutted out a 16-14 victory against the Denver Broncos earlier this week on "Monday Night Football." Kicker Stephen Gostkowski left 10 points on the board after missing three field goals and an extra point, but did redeem himself by kicking the game-winning field goal from 25 yards out with 17 seconds left. It was a pretty sloppy game overall, but Derrick Henry did rush for 116 yards in the win. It marked his seventh game with 100 rushing yards since 2019, which is tied for the most in the NFL with the likes of Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott.

Before we get into the details of Sunday's matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Henry rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns in his last meeting with the Jaguars, and he has found an incredible amount of success against Jacksonville while playing in Nashville. During his career with the Titans, Henry has rushed for a total of 508 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.35 yards per carry in home games against the Jaguars, while he has rushed for just 206 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars on the road. Expect Mike Vrabel to run his offense through him yet again come Sunday.

As for the Jaguars, they will want to try to attack the Titans through the air. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson was placed on IR last week with a knee injury and safety Kenny Vaccaro has been dealing with an illness. The cornerback position was already seen as a weakness for the Titans, as they lost Logan Ryan in free agency. When Johnathan Joseph exited Monday night's matchup with an injury, seventh-round pick rookie Chris Jackson had to step in and play 35 snaps. The Titans aren't incredibly deep in the secondary, so maybe Minshew can replicate the success he had against Indy last week.

The Titans lead the all-time series against the Jaguars 29-21, and have won five out of the past six. That one loss happened to be the one game Minshew started against Tennessee last year. According to William Hill Sportsbook, the Titans are 8.5-point favorites and the Over/Under is set 44 points. That 8.5-point line is tied for the largest spread in Week 2.

Prediction

The Titans were one of the many teams that looked sloppy in Week 1, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to completely shake off the cobwebs and return to form in their second game of the season. I'll take the Titans to win this matchup, but it might be a closer game that what Vegas is expecting. That 8.5-point spread is huge, so I'm tempted to take Jacksonville to cover.

Score: Titans 21-20 over Jaguars