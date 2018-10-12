Jaguars beef up offensive line by signing former first-round pick of the Giants

With the Jaguars currently ailing on the offensive line, the team has decided to bring in some midseason help.

The Jags announced on Friday that the team has signed former Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers. Flowers became available on Tuesday after the Giants released him following three and a half rocky seasons with the team. The Giants had high hopes for Flowers when they selected him with the ninth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but things didn't pan out in New York and the team finally gave up on him this season.

Flowers was benched by the Giants heading into Week 3, and after that, it became pretty clear that they were likely going to part ways with him.

The fact that the Jaguars quickly made a move to sign Flowers isn't all that surprising. For one, Tom Coughlin is highly familiar with the 24-year-old. Flowers was actually the final first-round pick that Coughlin made during his time as coach of the Giants. Not only will Flowers have a familiar face in Coughlin, but he'll also be reuniting with Pat Flaherty. Flaherty, who's in his first season as the Jags' offensive line coach, served the same role with the Giants during Flowers' rookie season.

Besides those close ties, the move also made sense for the Jaguars because they're in desperate need of offensive linemen. The team went into the season with Cam Robinson as their starting left tackle, but he was lost for the year after tearing his ACL in Week 2. After that, the job went to Josh Wells, but Wells is now on injured reserve after suffering a groin injury during the Jags' 30-14 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

For this week's game against the Cowboys, the Jaguars will likely have interior lineman Josh Walker move outside to left tackle. Following that game though, there's a chance that Flowers could win the job. Flowers started his career as a left tackle and spent three seasons in the role before the Giants moved him to right tackle in 2018.