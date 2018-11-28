Jaguars' Blake Bortles takes responsibility for benching: 'I put myself in this position'

Two days after losing both his offensive coordinator and starting job, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles accepted responsibility for his demotion.

Meeting with the media for the first time since the team made sweeping changes to the offense in response to a seven-game losing streak that has doomed what was supposed to be a successful season, Bortles took the blame for his benching, lamented the firing of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and vowed to help Cody Kessler prepare as the starter.

"All of it. I put myself in this position," Bortles said, via the Jaguars' website. "I didn't play good enough. I didn't win football games. I couldn't find a way to get it done. When that happens, it's a business and everybody understands that. I don't think there's anything personal involved. As a quarterback, I think you have one job and that's to win a football game. And if you don't do that, your time's probably limited."

Bortles isn't at all wrong. He's never really played like a starting-caliber quarterback over a lengthy period of time, which is reflected by his career numbers (watch the Jaguars take on the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free). He's completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes, averaging under seven yards per pass attempt, and has a passer rating hovering just above 80 in his five-year career.

And then, there are the turnovers.

Blake Bortles was the 3rd overall pick in the 2014 draft. Since that time he leads the league in interceptions, total turnovers and pick sixes thrown. Pretty much the last triple crown you ever want to own as a QB — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 27, 2018

That doesn't mean all of the Jaguars' issues this season are on Bortles -- their defense has taken a substantial step back after emerging as an unstoppable force last season -- but Bortles' performance this year should make it clear to the Jaguars' decision-makers that they need to upgrade at quarterback if they want to compete with this core of players.

In truth, the Jaguars should've recognized that before the season and upgraded at quarterback when guys like Kirk Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater were available in free agency, but they didn't. Instead, they chose to give Bortles an extension and now they'll be stuck paying him $16.5 million next season even if they cut him. The Jaguars are stuck trying to fix a problem without an easy solution, as our Will Brinson wrote about in depth earlier Wednesday.

In that sense, while Bortles deserves blame for his poor performances, the Jaguars' front office deserves more of the blame for how this season has unfolded. What Bortles is doing is ... playing like Bortles. The Jaguars expecting Bortles to suddenly morph into another quarterback because he played well in stretches last season was always an unreasonable expectation. There's a reason why nearly every football writer advocated for the Jaguars to acquire Cousins or Bridgewater in the offseason. Seemingly everyone but the Jaguars saw this coming.

Don't blame Bortles for playing the same kind of football he's always played. Blame the Jaguars for thinking he would suddenly transform into a good quarterback when almost all of the evidence available at the time suggested that Blake Bortles would continue to play like Blake Bortles.