Jaguars' Blake Bortles takes responsibility for benching: 'I put myself in this position'
The Jaguars will start Cody Kessler after benching Bortles and firing their offensive coordinator
Two days after losing both his offensive coordinator and starting job, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles accepted responsibility for his demotion.
Meeting with the media for the first time since the team made sweeping changes to the offense in response to a seven-game losing streak that has doomed what was supposed to be a successful season, Bortles took the blame for his benching, lamented the firing of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and vowed to help Cody Kessler prepare as the starter.
"All of it. I put myself in this position," Bortles said, via the Jaguars' website. "I didn't play good enough. I didn't win football games. I couldn't find a way to get it done. When that happens, it's a business and everybody understands that. I don't think there's anything personal involved. As a quarterback, I think you have one job and that's to win a football game. And if you don't do that, your time's probably limited."
Bortles isn't at all wrong. He's never really played like a starting-caliber quarterback over a lengthy period of time, which is reflected by his career numbers (watch the Jaguars take on the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free). He's completing fewer than 60 percent of his passes, averaging under seven yards per pass attempt, and has a passer rating hovering just above 80 in his five-year career.
And then, there are the turnovers.
That doesn't mean all of the Jaguars' issues this season are on Bortles -- their defense has taken a substantial step back after emerging as an unstoppable force last season -- but Bortles' performance this year should make it clear to the Jaguars' decision-makers that they need to upgrade at quarterback if they want to compete with this core of players.
In truth, the Jaguars should've recognized that before the season and upgraded at quarterback when guys like Kirk Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater were available in free agency, but they didn't. Instead, they chose to give Bortles an extension and now they'll be stuck paying him $16.5 million next season even if they cut him. The Jaguars are stuck trying to fix a problem without an easy solution, as our Will Brinson wrote about in depth earlier Wednesday.
In that sense, while Bortles deserves blame for his poor performances, the Jaguars' front office deserves more of the blame for how this season has unfolded. What Bortles is doing is ... playing like Bortles. The Jaguars expecting Bortles to suddenly morph into another quarterback because he played well in stretches last season was always an unreasonable expectation. There's a reason why nearly every football writer advocated for the Jaguars to acquire Cousins or Bridgewater in the offseason. Seemingly everyone but the Jaguars saw this coming.
Don't blame Bortles for playing the same kind of football he's always played. Blame the Jaguars for thinking he would suddenly transform into a good quarterback when almost all of the evidence available at the time suggested that Blake Bortles would continue to play like Blake Bortles.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mayfield doesn't regret criticizing Hue
Mayfield stood by his comments and insisted he'll continue to speak his mind moving forwar...
-
Injuries: LT issues in Saints-Cowboys
Plus more on the first injury reports for Week 13
-
Ben Roethlisberger not sorry for comment
Roethlisberger called out rookie James Washington for a key drop in the loss against Denve...
-
Cooper opens up on Raiders-Cowboys trade
Cooper has helped lead the Cowboys to the top of the NFC East in four games
-
Agent's Take: Cowboys to be big spenders
Owner Jerry Jones has exercised restraint the last few years, but that will change in the...
-
Jags' Super Bowl window already closing
Breaking down Jacksonville's long-term outlook is not pretty