Brian Thomas Jr. followed up a disappointing Week 1 showing with an outright disastrous performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. It has been a head-scratching start for Thomas, but Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen suggested a wrist injury could be at least part of the problem.

In the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals, Jacksonville targeted him 12 times but he turned that into just four catches for 49 yards. So why did Thomas, who finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2024, look so out of sync?

"We're gonna have a conversation here shortly," Coen said. "I think, ultimately, he's got a couple things going on. Had a wrist injury going into the game. Did that play a part in some of that stuff? I've got to go talk to him. He's aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. He understands what's at stake. He understands what's going on, and we need to get to the root of it."

While the wrist may have contributed to Thomas' struggles, that may not be the sole contributor. On numerous occasions, the second-year receiver shied away from making tough catches in traffic, had some key drops and didn't appear to be on the same page with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Most notably, Thomas short-armed passes on a couple of occasions. One of those plays led to an interception, and the other resulted in a missed opportunity on a would-be touchdown. Thomas also had a flat out drop near the goal line in the waning moments of the game.

Thomas, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, burst onto the scene last year with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Because of that, Thomas seemed poised for a monster sophomore season. That may be the case, but he will have to snap out of this early funk first.