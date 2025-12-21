Two of the hottest teams in the league will meet in a high-stakes matchup in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season as the Jacksonville Jaguars head west to face the Denver Broncos. The winner of this contest will keep a long winning streak going and more importantly, remain in position to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Both these teams lead their respective division heading into this game.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Broncos odds at DraftKings, and the total comes in at 46.5.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Broncos on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jaguars vs. Broncos betting preview

Odds: Broncos -3.5, over/under 46.5

Jacksonville has gotten a massive boost under first-year head coach Liam Coen, and Trevor Lawrence is heating up at the right time. The Jaguars are 9-5 ATS and have covered in five straight, while the Broncos are just 6-7-1 ATS despite being 12-2 overall. Denver is 6-8 to the Over while Jacksonville is 8-6 to the Over.

Jaguars vs. Broncos SGP

Broncos -3.5

Under 46.5

Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Jaguars vs. Broncos score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Broncos covering the three-point spread in 50% of simulations but likes Jacksonville on the money line. The Jaguars win in 41% of simulations to bring value as plus-money underdogs. The Under on the consensus line of 46.5 hits in 58% of simulations.

Jaguars vs. Broncos score prediction: Broncos 24, Jaguars 20



