Calvin Ridley's suspension may be coming to an end, as the wide receiver officially applied for reinstatement on Wednesday, per NFL Media. Last March, Ridley was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games after stepping away from the Atlanta Falcons, although the minimum length of the suspension was a year.

Ridley stepped away from the field after just five games in 2021, citing mental health reasons. Last offseason, his gambling violations came to light. He wrote on Twitter that he "bet $1,500 total," and that he didn't have a gambling problem.

At the trade deadline this year, back in November, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for the 28-year-old wideout. Interestingly enough, Ridley actually bet on his Falcons to beat the Jaguars in Week 12, including it in a parlay he placed back in 2021, per The Ringer.

As for what the Jaguars gave up to acquire Ridley, it's a bit complicated. NFL Media reported earlier this year that if Ridley is reinstated by a certain date, Atlanta will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick. If he is not reinstated by the date, it's a 2023 sixth-round pick. Then, if Ridley makes the team in 2024, the Falcons will receive a fourth-round pick. If he hits a playing-time milestone, it's a third-round pick. If the Jaguars get a long-term deal done with Ridley, the pick turns into a second-rounder.

The former No. 26 overall pick out of Alabama has caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns in 49 career games played -- all for the Falcons. If all goes according to plan, Ridley could potentially play a large role in Doug Pederson's offense in 2023. He caught his last NFL pass on Oct. 24, 2021.