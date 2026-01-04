For the second time this season, Cam Little has made NFL history. The Jaguars kicker hit a 67-yard field goal against the Titans on Sunday, which set the NFL record for longest outdoor field goal. The kick comes just two months after Little set the overall NFL record with a 68-yard field goal back in Week 9 against the Raiders.

With just three seconds left in the first half, the Jaguars were sitting at Tennessee's 49-yard line. At that point, Jaguars coach Liam Coen basically had two options: He could have Trevor Lawerence throw a Hail Mary or he could have Little attempt a 67-yard field goal.

Considering how strong Little's leg is, Coen didn't even think twice: The Jaguars coach sent out his kicker, who calmly made NFL history with the kick below.

The field goal gave the Jaguars a 31-7 lead at the half. The Jags will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Titans.

The kick means that Little has now hit the two longest field goals in NFL history. Going into the 2025 season, the record for longest field goal was 66 yards (held by Justin Tucker) and the record for longest outdoor field goal was 64 yards (held by Matt Prater), but both of those marks now belong to Little.

Going into the season, there had only been three field goals of 64 yards or longer in NFL history, but that number has now been more than doubled in 2025. Little's kick marked the fourth time this year that someone has made a field goal from 64 yards or longer.

WEEK 2: Brandon Aubrey hits from 64 yards for the Cowboys

WEEK 4: Chase McLaughlin hits from 65 yards for the Buccaneers (And breaks the record for longest outdoor field goal)

WEEK 9: Little hits from 68 yards for Jaguars

WEEK 18: Little hits from 67 yards for Jaguars

With Little on the team, the Jaguars have a huge advantage over almost every other team in the NFL because they're now in field goal range before they even get to midfield. Not only does Little have the two longest field goals in NFL history, but he also hit a 70-yarder during the preseason, but he didn't get the record for longest field goal, because preseason stats don't count in the NFL record book.

The Jaguars selected Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and it's turned out to be one of the best sixth-round picks made by any team. Little has hit 29 of 33 field goals this season, including his two bombs from 67 and 68.