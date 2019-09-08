Jaguars' Cam Robinson suffers hyperextended knee, ruled out vs. Chiefs and could miss additional time

Cam Robinson was excited to return to the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and still is, but he'll have to wait to see it happen in 2019.

The starting left tackle was activated from the physically unable to perform list in mid-August in his return from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2018 season. Robinson's return gave the Jacksonville Jaguars quite a smile as they worked to have him on the field for their Week 1 battle against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, with his presence being key in protecting newly-acquired quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. It is not to be, however, with Robinson having now suffered a hyperextended knee in practice ahead of the season opening bout -- per James Palmer of NFL Network -- which could cause him to miss more than just the first game of the year.

The silver lining for Robinson and the Jaguars is there was no structural damage found, making rest the best medicine.

#Jaguars LT Cam Robinson hyperextended his right knee in practice this week while setting up in pass pro. There is no structural damage, but he could miss a week to maybe a few weeks, per source. Backup Cedric Ogbuehi is also out with a hamstring, Will Richardson will start today — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 8, 2019

Ogbuehi will get the nod on the left edge, and the former first-round pick is getting thrown into the fire against a Chiefs pass rush that now boasts Frank Clark and other new faces like Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbuehi has battled injury himself since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, but struggled to remain on the field even when he was healthy. With no known injury issues in 2018, the 27-year-old was made inactive for all but two games, and he started in neither one.

It'll be a tall ask of Ogbuehi to play to the level of Robinson, but the Jaguars have no choice at this point. The name of the game is keeping Foles upright at all costs, otherwise it'll be a long day in Jacksonville.

This is especially true if they find themselves trying to shoot it out with reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes.