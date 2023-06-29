On Thursday, the NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for four games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league's performance enhancing drug (PED) policy, according to ESPN. No additional details of the PED violation have been reported yet.

Robinson will still be able to attend training camp and play in preseason games. He will lose $888,888 for each suspended game, totaling nearly $4 million. Robinson issued a statement shortly after his suspension was reported, via Adam Schefter:

"As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal. I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically."

The 27-year-old is tasked with protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blind side, but the offensive line will have to do without Robinson's services to start the season. The Jaguars' offensive will have a huge gap to fill, as Robinson is one of their more reliable guys on the line.

The Jaguars will open the season on the road against the Colts in Week 1, followed by home games against the Chiefs (Week 2), Texans (Week 3) and Falcons (Week 4).

Walker Little is expected to man left tackle and rookie Anton Harrison will likely take the right tackle spot. When Robinson was sidelined due to injury the last two seasons, Little stepped in, starting eight games in his absence.

Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He's played 74 games in his career, 14 in 2022, starting all 14.

He enters the second season in his three-year, $52.75 million contract, which he signed in May of 2022.