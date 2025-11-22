The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) look to win their third in four games, including two in a row, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-7) in Week 12 on Paramount+. The Jaguars, second in the AFC South, are two games behind first-place Indianapolis. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are fourth in the NFC West, but are 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the conference. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are coming off a 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Cardinals were throttled 41-22 by San Francisco on Sunday.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Jacksonville is a 3-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Jaguars are -157 money line favorites (risk $157 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +132 underdogs. Before making any Jaguars vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Cardinals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Jaguars vs. Cardinals betting preview

Odds: Jaguars -3, over/under 47.5

Trevor Lawrence, the top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, powers the Jacksonville offense. In 10 starts this season, he has completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has also rushed 49 times for 181 yards (3.7 average) and five touchdowns. Also powering the offense is Travis Ettienne Jr. In 10 games, he has carried 154 times for 729 yards (4.7 average) and five touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 71.

Arizona, meanwhile, has struggled all season, losing eight of its last nine games. With Kyler Murray still out, Jacoby Brissett will be playing in his eighth game. He has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,570 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 98.1 rating. In last week's loss to San Francisco, he completed 47 of 57 passes (82.5%) for 452 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Tight end Trey McBride has been the Cardinals' top target in the passing game. He leads the team with 71 receptions for 718 yards and seven touchdowns. He has at least one score in each of the last five games.

Model's Jaguars vs. Cardinals score prediction, picks

The Jaguars are 5-4-1 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 5-5 ATS. Arizona has the 14th-best offense and 21st best defense, while Jacksonville has the 19th-best offense and14th-best defense. The SportsLine model projects one side of the spread has all the value. Jaguars vs. Cardinals score prediction: Jaguars 26, Cardinals 23

Jaguars vs. Cardinals same game parlay

Cardinals +132

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, Under 62.5 receiving yards (-114)

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, Over 214.5 passing yards (-114)

