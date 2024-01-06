The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is set to receive a significant boost ahead of a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. A victory Sunday would clinch back-to-back AFC South division titles, a first such occurrence for the franchise since 1998-99.

In order to juice their offense, the Jaguars are set to activate wide receiver Christian Kirk from injured reserve just about a month removed from core muscle surgery, according to NFL Media. Kirk is listed as questionable on the team's injury report after being a limited practice participant Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. He went down early with the injury in the Jaguars' 34-31 overtime loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13 on Dec. 4.

Through the first 13 weeks of the 2023 season, Kirk led the Jaguars with 787 receiving yards while ranking second on the team in both catches (57) and receiving touchdowns (three). In 2022, his first season in Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency, the 27-year-old put up career-highs in catches (84), receiving yards (1,108) and receiving touchdowns (eight) with quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing him the football. Each of those figures were the best on the team in 2022.

Lawrence could certainly use some help Sunday, should he be able to play. He hasn't been the same since fighting through a concussion, and now he has right shoulder and left finger injuries entering Sunday's game. Like Kirk, Lawrence is listed as questionable.

Across his past three games played (Weeks 14-16) -- he sat out the Jaguars' 26-0 win versus the Carolina Panthers last week -- Lawrence has averaged 244 passing yards per game with five passing touchdowns and five interceptions plus three fumbles lost for a grand total of eight giveaways in that span. His 71.5 passer rating during that time ranks as the fifth-lowest among 33 qualified quarterbacks across those three weeks.