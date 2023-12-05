Trevor Lawrence wasted no time connecting with Christian Kirk against the Bengals on Monday night. But the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver left the game after his first catch due to a groin injury and did not return. Jacksonville ruled him out in the third quarter.

Kirk easily beat his man for a 26-yard gain on Jacksonville's first play from scrimmage during the final game of Week 13, but the wideout went to the ground untouched as he hauled in Lawrence's pass. He then stayed on the ground and grabbed his groin area after appearing to land hard on his hip, requiring trainers' attention. Kirk exited for the locker room immediately afterward.

His absence, if prolonged, could be seriously hindering for the Jaguars, as Kirk leads the team in both pass targets and receiving yards (761) one year after topping 1,100 yards as Lawrence's top outlet.

The Jags figure to lean more on fellow wideout Calvin Ridley, who had several touches on the team's opening touchdown drive, and tight end Evan Engram, who leads the club in catches, with Kirk off the field.