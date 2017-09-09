Jaguars claim Calvin Pryor one day after he loses job for fighting Browns teammate

Despite Calvin Pryor's reason for termination (fighting a co-worker), he didn't have to wait long to get hired again. On Friday, the Jaguars claimed Pryor off waivers one day after the Browns cut him for his role in a fight.

Pryor, a former first-round pick of the Jets in 2014, hasn't turned into the safety many thought he'd be coming out of Louisville. In three seasons, he's appeared in 44 games, accumulating two interceptions, 0.5 sacks, and 129 tackles. The Jets traded him to Cleveland in June in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis.

"Calvin is a young-experienced safety that has upside," Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown said at the time, per the Browns' website. "We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete."

The experiment didn't last long. During a walkthrough on Thursday, he was involved in a physical altercation with receiver Ricardo Louis. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns coach Hue Jackson "ordered Pryor to walk away from the situation, and he refused."

So, the Browns cut him.

"I just made a decision which we thought was best for our football team and we moved on," Jackson said, per Cleveland.com. "That's it."

Considering how common fighting in football is, cutting someone over a fight came as a surprise.

"That's never happened, so that's probably a first," left tackle Joe Thomas told Cleveland.com. "In 11 years I can't remember a year we didn't have fights, it's just what happens. Even going back to high school, college, those are just things that happen."

Then again, a draft bust ignoring his coach probably isn't the wisest move.

"When the boss tells you to do something, you need to listen to your boss, and if you don't, there's consequences,'' Thomas added.

In Jacksonville, Pryor will join a safety group that also includes Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, so don't expect him to start. If you're wondering why the Jaguars decided to claim him, it probably has to do with John Idzik's presence. Idzik, the Jaguars' special assistant to the general manager, was the Jets' general manager when they drafted Pryor.

Most importantly, Pryor has now been a member of the Jets, Browns, and Jaguars in the past few months. So, he's a stint with the Bears away from completing bad team bingo.