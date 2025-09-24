One of the biggest questions heading into the 2025 NFL season was how Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter would be utilized on both sides of the football. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has not played more than 68.3% of the snaps on offense or defense for Jacksonville, according to Pro Football Reference, which is a dramatic decrease from his usage at Colorado last season.

The Jaguars have been taking a patient approach to finding a role for one of the most unique draft prospects in recent memory, who can play on both sides of the ball. Even if potential injuries pop up at wide receiver or cornerback, Jaguars coach Liam Coen doesn't expect his role to change drastically immediately.

"Right now he's one position on offense and one position on defense," Coen said on Wednesday. "Now that doesn't really fully change. It's just the next guy having to go and adjust to go play some 'Z,' which happened in the game. So, I don't think [injuries] change much.

"I don't think it's fair to go say 'hey dude, go learn Z and X and 12 and this and that.' We have to make sure he can go execute what we are asking him to do first and foremost, which is to play 'F' and corner."

Hunter has caught 10 passes for 76 yards on offense, while recording nine tackles with a pass breakup on defense. His lone catch during Jacksonville's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3 was a 21-yard catch -- which marked the longest reception of his young NFL career.

"I wouldn't say he's behind," Coen said. "I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways. We had a great talk with Trav after this past game, in terms of just man like, all right, 'how can we help you and put you?' Because guys, right, what is he learning? It's a lot. So we've got to, I think, be a little bit more diligent in terms of putting him in positions to maybe not have to do as many moving parts, so that we can just let him go play."

Coen's comments come just days after Hunter's former coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, said on a recent New Heights podcast episode that the Jaguars weren't "using him enough."

"They're not using him enough," Sanders said. "I've seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years, so I know what he's capable of, and I know how you've got to take care of him. He never practices on Tuesday. He practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He was ready to play a hundred and some snaps on Saturday, so you didn't need to use him on a Tuesday or a Monday. You don't use him like that."

Hunter and the Jaguars (2-1) face the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) on the road Sunday in Week 4.