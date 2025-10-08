When Patrick Mekari stepped on Trevor Lawrence's foot and Lawrence tumbled to the ground with 30 seconds left Monday night, it looked like it would be the same old Jaguars, the ones done in by their own mistakes.

The Jaguars had no timeouts. The clock was running down. Things looked dire. Even Lawrence admitted, lying on the ground at the 7-yard line, that he felt "sheer panic."

And then he got up, somehow untouched, scrambled left and dove into the end zone. Jaguars 31, Chiefs 24. It was the type of game this team had lost for years. In fact, this is Jacksonville's first 4-1 start since 2007. Lawrence was 8 years old.

But coach Liam Coen isn't worried about the message Jacksonville's first "Monday Night Football" win since 2011 sends to the league. Rather, he's focused in house.

"The opportunity to play on primetime is definitely something that you want more of as an organization, as a team," Coen said Tuesday."You want to be able to play in those moments and have those stages to perform. We're really not as concerned about the rest of the league in terms of how they view us. We obviously want respect, but that's ours to take.

"You want to have pride in what you do as a team, as an individual, as a coach, as a player, as a staff member. You want to have pride in what you do, and ultimately, I think, when you go out and win those type of games, you can have pride in how you walk and how you talk and how you parent and how you father and how you do everything. Pride in what you're doing. Our players right now have confidence. There's still a lot to clean up, but there's a lot of confidence in this building right now."

Lawrence's play is one reason the confidence is up. The game-winning drive -- his second this year after just one all of last year -- included a beautiful 33-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. on third and 7 as well. Overall, Lawrence finished with 221 yards, one touchdown and one interception passing as well as 54 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

"He's so calm, cool for the most part," Coen said. "He very much lives in this level world, and I appreciate that as well. But to see him extending plays, using his legs, competing the way he was competing was the thing I was very impressed with last night. You talk about competitive greatness -- we talk about competitive greatness all the time -- and competitive greatness is being your best when your best is required. ... He willed himself. He willed himself to get into the end zone. He did it all night using his legs, playing hard, playing tough, showing some fire. I think our players did feed off that, and [I] was really proud of the way he competed."