Several NFL teams will be hosting quarterback competitions over the next few months, but no one expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to be among those teams. Maybe that's unfair to say, but despite the fact that the franchise selected former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the coaching staff apparently isn't ready to name a starting quarterback just yet.

On Wednesday, Jaguars passing-game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters that contrary to popular belief, they do not have a starting quarterback just yet.

"It's still too early to say how this thing's going to play out," Schottenheimer said, via ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Gardner Minshew served as the Jaguars' starter for the majority of the 2020 season, but he suffered through both injury and a benching. It did appear at one point that he might have a chance to be the Jaguars' starter for years to come, but his fate was seemingly sealed with the selection of Lawrence. The No. 1 overall pick passed for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in three seasons at Clemson, and became the first quarterback ever to win three ACC Championship Games. Without a doubt, Lawrence definitely has all of the makings of a player who can turn a franchise around.

The Jaguars are going to make Lawrence earn the title of starter, but it's likely he will be leading Jacksonville's offense onto the field come Week 1. Lawrence told CBS Sports this offseason that he likes the other quarterback he's sharing the practice field with, and that he's a competitor who has earned the respect of his teammates.

"Yeah, I really like Gardner," said Lawrence. "I didn't know him before I came here, but we've known each other for a couple weeks now. He's a great competitor, his teammates love him. And it's a different dynamic coming in as a No. 1 pick, to a place where the quarterback's already been there, and you wonder how that's gonna go. But he's been great. Really helpful. It's not like he's sitting in the corner of meetings trying to get guys on his side. You can just tell this is a guy who just wants to win."