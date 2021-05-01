If Tim Tebow wants to make a return to the NFL this year, all he's going to have to do is walk down to Urban Meyer's house and convince the Jaguars coach that he can still play. The reason Tebow will be able to walk to Meyer's house is because the two are now neighbors in Jacksonville.

According to property documents obtained by the Jacksonville Daily Record, the Jaguars new coach just spent $2.15 million to purchase a new home in south Jacksonville. The 6,120 square-foot property is located just THREE DOORS DOWN from Tebow, who lives in a $2.99 million home that he bought in June 2019.

The fact that these two are now neighbors adds an extra layer of intrigue to Tebow's NFL comeback attempt. After retiring from baseball in February, Tebow decided that he wanted to make a return to football, so the Jaguars gave him a tryout in early April as a tight end.

If anyone is going to sign Tebow, it would definitely be Meyer, who has extremely close ties to his former college quarterback. Meyer coached Tebow for four seasons at Florida (2006-09) and during that time, not only did Tebow take home a Heisman Trophy, but the duo won two national titles together.

With Meyer just down the street, Tebow can start picking the brain of his new neighbor to find out what he needs to do to make the team.

According to Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, Jacksonville is focused on the NFL Draft right now, so don't look for anything to happen on the Tebow front until some time after that event is over.

"He did come in for a workout several weeks ago or whatever that was," Baalke said of Tebow, via the Florida Times-Union. "He worked out as a tight end and that's the position he'll be playing. Right now, where it stands, we're going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We'll worry about that when the draft is over."

As for Meyer, if he ever wants to have Tebow over to talk football, he'll have plenty of room to entertain his former college QB. Meyer's new house features a game room, a heated pool, a spa and a summer kitchen, along with an elevator and a butler's kitchen. If you want to see pictures of the monstrous home, just click here.