Jaguars coaching update: Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell to return in 2019 despite rough season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to maximize their stability for the future and, despite a disastrous year, will not be making changes at the head coach or GM position, the team announced on Sunday.

Immediately after losing a rough game to the Texans, owner Shad Khan announced both coach Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell would return next year.

It was widely believed that the duo might not survive this disastrous year, which saw the Jaguars hand Blake Bortles a completely unnecessary extension this offseason, only to eventually bench him for Cody Kessler.

Jacksonville was one play away from the Super Bowl -- whether it was Stephon Gilmore not breaking up a Bortles pass or Myles Jack not being ruled down -- last year, and they followed it by finishing in last place in the AFC South.

This offseason should be full of turmoil, with the Jaguars likely having to move on from multiple defensive linemen, likely cutting Bortles and likely having to deal with contract issues surrounding Jack and star corner Jalen Ramsey, among other players.

It's easy to say the Jaguars should just can everyone over the decision to extend Bortles and a lack of wins. But the Jaguars are trying to create and establish a long-term winner and it might not suit Tom Coughlin to completely reboot things right now.

Hence the stability. Certainly next year will be key for this core group of football personnel.