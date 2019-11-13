Jaguars 'confident' Nick Foles can improve the offense in the second half of the season
After breaking his collarbone in the season opener, Nick Foles is back
This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field for the first time since Week 1 with the quarterback they inked to a four-year, $88 million deal back in March. Nick Foles is back in action after recovering from the broken collarbone he suffered in the season opener, and he has been charged with getting this team out of the basement of the AFC South and into playoff contention.
The 4-5 Jaguars experienced some exciting moments with rookie Gardner Minshew under center. In all, he passed for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine total games. Foles brings the kind of experience and leadership that the Jaguars appear to need right now, however. His teammates are confident in him, and are excited to see just how much better he can make this offense.
"He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback," wide receiver Keelan Cole said, via The Florida Times-Union. "Of course, we feel confident. His throws are on time. He knows the offense. He's seen everything. You can't make up defensive coverages against him."
Foles has been practicing for the past two weeks, and also had a bye week to prepare for his Week 11 start. According to his teammates, Foles hasn't missed a beat when out on the practice field.
"It's like riding a bicycle," wide receiver D.J. Chark said. "As long as you are doing your job, you can bet Nick is going to do his job. As long as you are getting open, the ball is going to be in the spot to just catch it. That's pretty much it."
The Jaguars face the divisional rival Indianapolis Colts this Sunday -- an important matchup when it comes to how things will shake out within the AFC South. Only three of the Jaguars' remaining seven games are against divisional opponents, so they need to create a run for themselves, and Foles could be just the guy to help spark it.
"I think people should be excited because he's prepared to go out there and leave it all on the line," said wide receiver Chris Conley. "He's a gunslinger, a good leader of men."
