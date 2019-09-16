Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly requests trade after sideline spat with Doug Marrone
The report comes after Ramsey had to be separated from Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone
Jalen Ramsey had to be separated from Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on Sunday during Jacksonville's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2. On Monday, Ramsey, a four-year veteran and two-time All-Pro cornerback, has reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added that, while the Jaguars have spoken with teams that would be interested in trading for Ramsey, the team has no current plans to trade him despite his request.
Jason La Canfora offered the following details regarding the Jaguars' current situation with Ramsey shortly after news broke of his trade request broke.
Trade rumors regarding Ramsey and the Jaguars began last year, with Jacksonville denying reports that the team was dealing their talented defensive back. While the Jaguars kept Ramsey, the Jaguars suffered through a 5-11 season a year after appearing in the AFC Championship Game.
Ramsey's request comes shortly after the franchise fell to 0-2 on the young 2019 season. Jacksonville was coming off of an uninspiring defensive effort in Week 1 that saw them surrender 40 points to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prior to losing on the road in Houston.
The Jaguars boasted arguably the league's best defense just two years ago, a defense that nearly led Jacksonville to an upset win over the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. But instead of an upset win, Tom Brady led New England to a dramatic, come-from-behind victory. Jacksonville hasn't been the same since, and they are just 5-13 in the 18 games following their near historic upset.
Ramsey, a former fifth overall pick who is still considered as one of the league's top corners, may fetch a first or second-round pick in a trade. While the Jaguars struggled in 2018, Ramsey continued to shine, earning Pro Bowl honors for a third straight season.
