The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be putting the finishing touches on a remade wide receiver corps for 2024. Days after using a first-round draft pick on LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., the team has released former starter Zay Jones, clearing the way for the rookie addition to open his NFL career as a top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Thomas, 21, was the fourth receiver taken in what many considered to be an especially rich wideout class, at No. 23 overall. He's just the latest big name to join Jacksonville's group, after former Buffalo Bills speedster Gabe Davis signed a three-year contract with the team in free agency, essentially replacing the departed Calvin Ridley.

Thomas figures to open 2024 in the top three of the Jaguars' receiver rotation alongside Ridley and 2022 signee Christian Kirk, who's combined for almost 1,900 total yards in his first two seasons with the club. Tight end Evan Engram also remains one of Lawrence's projected top outlets in the passing game.

Jones, 29, began his career with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders before emerging as a surprise starter with the Jaguars in 2022. The former second-round pick quietly set career highs in catches (82) and yards (823) while scoring five touchdowns that season, showcasing steady chemistry with Lawrence in key situations. A knee injury limited him to just eight games in 2023, however, and he finished with only 274 yards.