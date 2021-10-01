The Jacksonville Jaguars have suffered a big loss on offense. In the first quarter of their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, starting wide receiver D.J. Chark was carted to the locker room after suffering a fractured left ankle, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer confirmed following the 24-21 loss to the Bengals.

The Jaguars originally listed Chark as questionable to return. Not long after, however, he was ruled out, according to Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM in Jacksonville. On the third play of the game, James Robinson ran right for a gain of 6 yards, and was tackled into Chark while the wideout was blocking. Chark had his left leg rolled up on, and he remained on the turf while everyone else was able to get up. The cart came out for Chark, and he was driven to the locker room.

Chark has caught seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, he caught three passes for 49 yards and a score. It remains to be seen if this will be a season-ending injury, but "out indefinitely" was not the news the Jaguars were hoping for.