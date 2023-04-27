A former third-round pick, DaVon Hamilton is now the owner of a first-round-caliber contract. The Jaguars' defensive tackle has come to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million deal that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network. Under the new deal, Hamilton will pocket $18.7 million for the 2023 season.

A native of Pickerington, Ohio, who played college football at nearby Ohio State, Hamilton was drafted after helping the Buckeyes capture a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2019. He was a part-time starter during his first two seasons in Jacksonville before receiving 14 starts last season. In 17 games, Hamilton set career-highs with 2.5 sacks and 56 tackles. He also forced and recovered a fumble while helping the Jaguars capture the AFC South division crown.

Hamilton is part of a talented Jaguars starting defense that also includes linebackers Foyesade Oluokun, Josh Allen and Travon Walker and fellow defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.

After a relatively quiet offseason to this point, the Jaguars will be one of the most active teams during the 2023 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has nine picks in the draft that includes the No. 24 overall pick. Offensive line, defensive line and EDGE rusher are among the areas the Jaguars are likely targeting with their first-round pick.