Jaguars DE Dante Fowler Jr. suspended by NFL for one game for personal conduct policy violation

The NFL suspended Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for one game on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy. In July 2017, Fowler was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida when he retaliated against a man that commented on his driving by breaking the man's glasses and throwing a bag belonging to the man that contained liquor into a lake.

Fowler was sentenced on March 1 to a year of probation, 75 hours of community service and $2,575 in fines after pleading no-contest to three misdemeanor charges.

"We were informed today of Dante's one-game suspension and we will abide by the league's ruling," Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said, per Big Cat Country. "We'll work to get Dante ready to play when he is able to return."

In May, the Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on the third overall pick of the 2015 draft, with Coughlin saying at the time that:

We do like Dante and we feel that he's on the verge of having a great season, but we did not pick up the fifth-year option at this time. He is making good progress and we like how he practices and how he plays, as he did in the AFC Championship game, and we want him to have a great season and earn a new long-term contract with us this year.

Fowler will try to replicate his success from last season, in which he finished with eight sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 tackles. He was sidelined his entire rookie season when he tore his ACL on the first day of mini-camp, before picking up four sacks in his "second" year.

The Jaguars open their season Sep. 9 against the team Coughlin coached for 12 years, the Giants. Fowler's opener will come the next week in an AFC Championship game rematch against the Patriots.