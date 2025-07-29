Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen shared good news regarding his seven-year-old son, Wesley, who is in a battle with cancer. With Hines-Allen's 2025 season on the horizon, his son is in full remission and in the final stages of his treatment plan, bringing light at the end of the tunnel to a months-long fight against acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Hines-Allen missed the final week of the 2024 regular season after Wesley's diagnosis, which came in January. Wesley underwent chemotherapy treatment over the last seven months at Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville but now has a sense of normalcy in his life as the Hines-Allen family turns a crucial corner for the better.

"He's doing well," Hines-Allen said to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. "He's in full remission right now. We've got one more phase right now, and then after that, at the end of August, we should be done with all the treatment. But he's doing well. Back in school. Living a seven-year-old life, which is fun, and getting in trouble."

Hines-Allen and his wife, Kaitlyn, announced last week that they will dedicate a season-long campaign through their nonprofit foundation to families in their own fights against pediatric cancer. They plan to give to four non-profits during the season, focusing on one per month: Nemours Children's Health, the American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"We started the foundation last year, 41 For All, but this year we kind of identified it to help the childhood cancer awareness," said Hines-Allen. "It's called Four One For Hope. So our target is to really identify four different organizations that help childhood cancer. This whole season we'll be playing and doing things to help families in need and showing our support however we can."

The Four One For Hope campaign launches in late August at Nemours Children's Health and will coincide with Wesley's bell-ringing ceremony, marking the end of his cancer treatment.