Jaguars' Dede Westbrook surprises Jacksonville high school student after tweet goes viral

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook surprised a fan after the fan tweeted out about seeing the WR in public, but decided not to interrupt his lunch. Earlier this week, Javel Espino saw Westbrook, in his words "chillen,'' at Burrito Gallery, but because No. 12 was with his family, he wanted to be respectful and give him some space.

Chillen at Burrito Gallery and I see Dede Westbrook Jags WR ordering food. I want a picture with him but he’s with his family and I don’t want to bother him. — The All Sports Podcast (@TheAllSportPodC) December 2, 2019

Athletes tend to draw attention wherever they go, so someone respecting their privacy, despite wanting to meet them and grab a photo, stood out to Westbrook.

After Westbrook saw the tweet, he responded saying he appreciated what the fan did, and wanted to make sure he got the photo anyway.

I really appreciate you for respecting the fact that I was with my family!! Let me know where you are today and I’ll pull up on you so we can get that picture! https://t.co/AlXXN5XGPC — Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 2, 2019

The two were able to meet up and get a photo together when Westbrook surprised him at Terry Parker High School on Tuesday, and they were both appropriately dressed in Jags gear.

So glad I was able to pull up at his high school today and show him the same respect he showed me and my family. Shout out to my new friend @TheAllSportPodC I appreciate you more than you know, man. https://t.co/AZymQx4fji pic.twitter.com/1oBTvJe8FL — Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 3, 2019

The message was paired with two photos from the meeting.

Westbrook also gave the high school student two tickets to Sunday's Jaguars game, a shirt and a Burrito Gallery gift card.

The picture finally happened!!! Thank you ⁦@DedeTHEGreat11⁩ one of the best days I have ever had! Go Jags #DTWD pic.twitter.com/dLw7xlda6C — The All Sports Podcast (@TheAllSportPodC) December 3, 2019

Westbrook and the Jaguars currently stand at 4-8 and take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday who enter the game with an identical record, and Westbrook's newest friend will be there to see it.