Jaguars DL accuses Bills' Richie Incognito of using 'weak racial slurs' during game

The Bills-Jaguars playoff game was a slugfest, a low-scoring battle that resulted in a 10-3 Jacksonville win on Sunday afternoon. It was two physical, defensive teams battling it out in the trenches. And apparently it got ugly between two players, with Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue accusing Richie Incognito of using "weak racial slurs" throughout the game.

Following the Wild Card Weekend game, the Jags defensive lineman took to Twitter and called out "64" for calling him slurs and saying that he is "proud of my African heritage."

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

No. 64 for the Bills is Incognito, the Pro Bowl offensive lineman who has really rehabilitated his image since arriving in Buffalo a few years ago. Incognito, many will recall, was involved in the Dolphins bullying scandal. The Wells Report from that scandal, released on Valentine's Day in 2014, concluded that Incognito and several other Dolphins offensive linemen engaged in a "pattern of harassment" toward former offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross declared the entire incident "disgusting" and later said it was a product of racism.

Bills lineman Dion Dawkins came to the defense of Incognito, saying that he was "next to my guy the entire game" and would have "been the first to let him know" if he'd been saying things that were considered "out of line."

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

There are a lot of things that happen in the heat of the heap between offensive and defensive linemen that probably wouldn't fly in the regular office setting.

Obviously it's not OK for Incognito to use any sort of racial slurs, but with Dawkins coming out publicly and getting his back, it is certainly a he-said, he-said situation unfolding.

Given Incognito's history, it may be difficult for him to get the benefit of the doubt in this spot, and it will certainly be something to watch as we wait and see what Incognito himself says.