Jaguars DL predicted 45-42 win exactly, calls out Titans players 'sitting at home'

Leading up to the Jaguars participating in a playoff game against the Steelers in Heinz Field on Sunday, there was a lot of talk about Blake Bortles and whether or not he could manage to help his team beat Pittsburgh. Plenty of people have made jokes at Bortles' expense, but he played well enough to help the Jaguars advance 45-42 in a game no one saw coming.

Except for defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Speaking with Tom Pelissero of NFL Media this past week, Campbell actually predicted the EXACT score of the game, saying he didn't care if the Jaguars won 2-0 or whether they won 45-42.

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers. Nobody ... except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week’s game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

That's UNCANNY. There have been only two games in NFL history that ever ended with a 45-42 final prior to this weekend and Campbell threw that score out like it was no big deal and he still managed to nail it exactly. Now the Jaguars are strutting all over the place and letting the world know they won.

Campbell was asked after the game about people questioning Bortles and he propped his guy up, calling him a "leader" and a "true competitor."

"He's a great leader. And he loves the game," Campbell said. "He makes everybody prepared. And every time he goes out there he's a true competitor. He has a lot of heart. People can [rip] on him all they want but we know what he can do and he proved it today."

Before Campbell could finish his rant on Bortles, his fellow defensive lineman Malik Jackson popped up into the shot and let one specific person -- Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who said specifically that Bortles would "choke" in the playoffs after the Titans beat the Jags in Week 17 -- know the Jags really hope Casey enjoys watching the Jaguars in the next round. From his house.

"He's a dog. I want to know what Jurrell Casey has to say about him choking in big moments, while you sit at home and watch us next week," Jackson said, rather loudly.

Malik Jackson on Blake Bortles:



"He's a dog. I want to know what Jurrell Casey has to say about him choking in big moments, while you sit at home and watch us next week" pic.twitter.com/TwnZO9dRmF — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) January 14, 2018

Campbell's reaction was as if someone set off a stink bomb in the room. Eeeeeeeew-weeeeee.

via Alyssa Lang / Twitter

Casey wasn't the first player to question Bortles and he definitely won't be the last either. Maybe Bortles and the Jags lay an egg in the AFC Championship game against the Patriots in New England. They won't be the first team to do so. But they are a great defensive team and could be a bad matchup for the Patriots.

Oh yeah, and before you make any predictions about that game, you should probably check with Campbell first.