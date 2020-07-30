Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Jacksonville Jaguars O/U 4.5 ( 2:30 )

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got their answer on Yannick Ngakoue's status for the start of the 2020 season. On the day Jaguars veterans were scheduled to report to training camp, head coach Doug Marrone confirmed Ngakoue was a no-show -- meaning the Pro Bowl defensive end is officially holding out as he seeks a trade out of Jacksonville.

"I have not (had any conversations with him)," Marrone said in a conference call Thursday. "He's one player I know that's always ready, always taking care of himself. I'm going to reiterate it again. As a coach, you love for that perfect harmony between management and the player as far as the business end of things. When you look at it, both sides have rights from a management side to a player's side.

"You look for a solution to be part of to help bring parties together. Dave (general manager Dave Caldwell) would be better to speak on where everything is at as far as talks and whether they talked or not."

Ngakoue was hit with the franchise tag by the Jaguars but remains the only tagged player not to sign his tender. Doing so would set Ngakoue up to play under a salary of $17.788 million for the 2020 season for the Jaguars or whatever team he is traded to (if Jacksonville finds a trade partner). Ngakoue has made it clear he no longer wishes to play for Jacksonville and wants to sign a long-term extension with another team that will pay him as one of the top edge rushers in football.

Two edge rushers recently signed massive extensions in Myles Garrett and Joey Bosa .Garrett agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns with over $100 million guaranteed, which was the largest guarantee ever given to a defensive player until Bosa surpassed that amount with a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers that featured $102 million guaranteed earlier this week.

Nagakoue wants his extension too, but isn't interested in Jacksonville handing it to him. Jacksonville is determined to receive huge compensation in return for Ngakoue, similar to the deal they landed when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year. Ngakoue hasn't helped matters, feuding with co-owner Tony Khan as he's been begging to leave Jacksonville for months.

Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits and 14 forced fumbles in his first four NFL seasons. Since entering the NFL in 2016, Ngakoue has the fourth-most forced fumbles in the league and the eighth-most quarterback hits. He's also just one of seven players who has eight-plus sacks in each of the last four seasons.

Ngakoue had eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season, finishing with 37 pressures. While Ngakoue's 2019 season is considered a "down year" compared to 2018 (72 pressures, 9.5 sacks), he still is one of the premier pass rushers in the game.

Jacksonville will press on without Ngakoue as camp begins, but Caldwell will ultimately decide his fate. If Caldwell can find a team to give him a few first-round picks in return, both sides will get want they want.