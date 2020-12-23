With visions of Trevor Lawrence dancing in their heads, Jaguars fans are now left to ponder who will under center for their team when Jacksonville hosts the Bears on Sunday. The 1-13 Jaguars, by virtue of the Jets' upset win over the Rams last Sunday, are currently holding onto the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, a pick that is expected to be used to select Lawrence, who is currently preparing to face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

On Wednesday, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced that he is holding an open quarterback competition this week between Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon. While his numbers this season are good (he's completing 66.1% of his passes with 16 touchdowns against five interceptions), Minshew is just 1-7 this season as Jacksonville's starting quarterback. The 31-year-old Glennon is winless in his three starts under center this season.

"We told both players, Mike and Gardner, we're going to split the reps and see how practice goes," Marrone said. "They're not the only position ... Just make sure we've got the right guy out there that can [execute] the game plan to win. We've got a competition going on, and we're going to see who does well."

On a team that had 12 picks in the 2020 draft, the Jaguars' best rookie has been undrafted running back James Robinson, who leads all rookie running backs with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Marrone offered optimism when asked about Robinson's status for Sunday, as Robinson has been dealing with a sprained ankle.

"We're going to rest him and be cautious with him," Marrone said. "But obviously, he obviously feels like he will play and wants to play."

James Robinson JAC • RB • 30 Att 240 Yds 1070 TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Marrone mentioned Robinson when asked about his team's possible Pro Bowl snubs. The Jaguars do not have a player on this year's AFC Pro Bowl roster.

"Obviously, it's going to be biased, right?" Marrone said. "I'm the coach. But I think, the two guys that come to my mind are James Robinson and Myles Jack for the years that they've had. It's unfortunate. When you don't win games, these things happen."

Marrone was asked what it feels like to coach against the backdrop of a fanbase that is likely cheering for them to lose in order to acquire the first pick in this year's draft. Marrone said the Jaguars' current situation conjured up memories of when he was a kid. As a Lions fan growing up, Marrone said he was thrilled when Detroit locked up the No. 1 seed at the end of the 1979 season. That allowed them to select running back Billy Sims with the first overall pick in the 1980 draft.

"I don't judge that," Marrone said of the Jaguars' fan base possibly hoping they finish with the 1-15 record. "I don't look at that. I told the players today, 'We don't know what the future holds. We don't know what tomorrow holds. But we're in here today, and our job is to go out there and win, and that's the best thing we can do for every other.'"