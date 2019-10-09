Jaguars expect Jalen Ramsey to practice this week, missed last two games with a back injury as trade request still stands
Ramsey is expected to return to practice for the Jaguars
Jalen Ramsey will return to practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, head coach Doug Marrone confirmed prior to practice Wednesday. Ramsey, mired in a trade request the Jaguars won't acquiesce, has missed the past two games with a back injury. This past weekend, Ramsey went to see a back specialist in Houston, which gained headlines after an Instagram photo revealed he was was with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"(The back specialist) confirmed what our doctors have said. Today we expect him to be outside," Marrone said. "He's going to try a little bit more. He's just going to keep testing it and pushing it. He's working extremely hard to get back and everyone's doing everything they can.
"You guys will see him out there today and we'll just take it day by day."
Ramsey is expected to remain with the Jaguars for the remainder of the 2019 season after team owner Shahid Khan refused to give in to Ramsey's trade request. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week the Jaguars "are so entrenched in their non-trade stance" that one league source was told the team wouldn't deal its Pro Bowl cornerback "for five first-round picks." The Jaguars originally wanted two first-round picks for Ramsey, but don't want to trade him.
Jacksonville also is reluctant to trade Ramsey because of his back injury, afraid he won't pass a physical and a deal would get turned down. Whether Ramsey's back injury is correlated to his trade request is speculation, but the Jaguars cornerback hasn't played since a "Thursday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans, the week speculation arose Ramsey wanted out of Jacksonville. Ramsey confirmed his trade request days later.
"I think a player in any situation has input," Marrone said on Ramsey's back issue. "We're just going to take it step by step. This way, stretch him here and if that goes well we'll go outside, we'll warm up and stretch and if that goes well we'll just take it step by step."
There's no guarantee Ramsey plays against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, but him returning to the practice field is a step in the right direction.
-
