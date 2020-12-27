With the New York Jets' win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars are now the favorites to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. All the Jaguars need to do is lose to the Chicago Bears and then the Indianapolis Colts next week, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be their new signal-caller.

The Jaguars' new tanking efforts against the Bears this Sunday got off to a rough start, however, as Mike Glennon led a 12-play, 71-yard drive which resulted in three points. But then, much to the delight of Jaguars fans, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham caught a five-yard touchdown just five minutes later to take the lead. Jaguars fans didn't try to stifle their excitement, as cheers could be heard from TIAA Bank Field.

Check out the reaction from Jaguars fans, here:

Arguably the best part of this video is the man wearing a makeshift Bears shirt that reads "#1 Bears Fan" while he's also sporting a Jaguars mask. This fanbase clearly wants to retain the No. 1 overall pick, even if that means cheering against their own team in their own stadium.

While the Jaguars and Jets both currently hold a 1-13 record, the Jaguars have an easier strength of schedule, which is the reason they are now in the driver's seat to secure the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have to continue to lose, however.