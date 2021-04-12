Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, married longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, in a private ceremony over the weekend. However, Lawrence and Mowry's wedding gift registry didn't end up being quite as private.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Jacksonville Jaguars fan Eric Dillard discovered the couple's wedding gift registry and ended up gathering donations for a gift or two for Lawrence and his new bride. Dillard wanted to put the money together to buy Lawrence and Mowry a $300 high-end toaster with the donations.

However, Dillard realized that quite a bit of money had been sent to him via Venmo. The Jaguars fan then posed a question of what to do with the rest to fellow fans of the team.

"I quickly jumped back on Twitter, opened a poll with the idea of donating the rest after purchasing the toaster and maybe the vacuum," Dillard said in an interview with Jaguar Report."I thought it was important to float the idea first because I had already collected $2,250 at this point and wanted people to be OK with where their money was going. I believe the poll ended around 87% in favor of donating the rest to charity."

Dillard ended up purchasing a high-end vacuum for the couple as well. There was still over $3,000 in donations, so Dillard is attempting to reach out to Lawrence's agency in the hopes of donating the remainder of the money to a charity of the former Clemson quarterback's choice.

Lawrence and Mowry both hail from Cartersville, Georgia and both attended college in South Carolina. Mowry attended Anderson University while Lawrence blossomed into a star at Clemson. During his time at Clemson, Lawrence won a national championship and is now expected to end up with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.