This would be terrible news for Dede Westbrook, if confirmed by an MRI. The former Biletnikoff Award winner went down with what appeared to be a severe knee injury following a kickoff return to end the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. After remaining down on the field for quite some time -- in excruciating pain and being attended to by the Jacksonville Jaguars medical staff -- Westbrook was eventually carted off to the locker room. One day later, the team reportedly fears Westbrook suffered a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that would end his season.

His MRI is scheduled for Monday, so the Jaguars will know more then, but things aren't looking good at the moment. That sentiment can also be applied to Westbrook's future in Jacksonville, considering he's currently operating in the final year of his rookie contract.

A former fourth-round pick in 2017, Westbrook began his NFL career on injured reserve with a core muscle injury, but returned to the field that season to log five starts in seven games as a rookie -- grabbing 339 receiving yards and a touchdown. He'd nearly double that yardage production in Year 2, to the tune of 717 yards, and added a career-best five touchdowns in nine starts and having been available for all 16 regular season games. He's participated in just two this season though, having battled a shoulder injury that cost him much of camp leading into September.

That led to him being a healthy scratch in Week 1, and things haven't exactly gone swimmingly since. With the emergence of Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault, Jr. as weapons alongside D.J. Chark, and contributions from Chris Conley as well, Westbrook has been hard-pressed to find a role in Jay Gruden's system -- having only one reception for a total of four yards in 2020.

He's mostly been relegated to return duties, which also might've just ended his season and his future in North Florida.