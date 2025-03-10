The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback room has taken shape. The Jaguars agreed to terms with veteran Nick Mullens on a two-year, $6.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed, per the NFL Network. The 29-year-old will back up starter Trevor Lawrence.

Mullens last played for the Minnesota Vikings, joining them in 2022. He now heads to the much warmer climate alongside Grant Udinski, who was the assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Vikings in 2024 and is now the Jaguars offensive coordinator.

Mullens did not start any games with Minnesota last year, but he did appear in four. His last start came during the 2023 season.

Mullens went undrafted in 2017 and was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2020. Before joining the Vikings, Mullens moved around the NFL, playing for four teams over two years (including his practice squad and offseason time).

He was with the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the 2021 season, was waived by the team before the season began, and was then picked up by the Cleveland Browns. He started a game for Cleveland due to COVID-19 sidelining the team's other options, but went back to the practice squad shortly after. He wouldn't make another start or game appearance in his time with the Browns.

He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the spring of 2022, but was traded to the Vikings before the season started and would remain in Minnesota until this offseason.

Mullens has played in 33 games (20 starts) over his seven-year career, with a 5-15 starting record. He has a 65.8 completion percentage with 6,429 yards 34 touchdowns 31 interceptions and 48 sacks taken.