Jaguars get statement win over Chiefs; Dodgers, Brewers game away from NLCS; how Yankees can climb back
Plus, the NHL season begins Tuesday, and we've got previews, predictions and picks
This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
⚾ Five things to know Tuesday
- The Brewers and Dodgers picked up big wins on Monday. The Brewers went up 2-0 on the Cubs with a 7-3 win, while the Dodgers picked up a 4-3 win over the Phillies to also advance to 2-0. We're one win each from a Brewers vs. Dodgers NLCS.
- The Jaguars took down the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football." Trevor Lawrence led a ferocious two-minute drill, capped by a wild scramble for a touchdown to complete a 31-28 win over Kansas City. With the loss, the Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season, joining the Ravens as Super Bowl contenders who have gotten off to rough starts with losing records after five weeks. Should the Chiefs move on from Harrison Butker? We're still calling that an overreaction.
- Speaking of the Ravens ... While Baltimore may still have the best odds to win the AFC North despite a 1-4 start to the season, things are not rosy for the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh said that staff changes are not "the answer" despite a bottom-four defense against the pass and rush through five weeks. We broke down what has gone wrong for Baltimore, as well as the reasons for hope, after the team's disastrous start to the season.
- Miami continues to charge up the rankings. The Hurricanes returned to the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports College Football Power Rankings after dominating Florida State. That said, Miami sits one spot behind Ohio State in the CBS Sports rankings of all 136 teams in FBS.
- The NHL season opens Tuesday as the league's biggest star remains in Edmonton. Connor McDavid and the Oilers agreed to a two-year extension the day before the new season begins. The Panthers will raise a second championship banner in two years, but will they be the first three-peat champion in more than 40 years? Here's some other preview content to get you going for the season:
+ Bold predictions for the 2025-26 season
+ Eastern Conference preview
+ Western Conference preview
+ Stanley Cup odds, award picks & playoff predictions
⚽ The UEFA Women's Champions League is back
On Tuesday, the biggest yearly tournament in women's soccer gets underway with the return of the UEFA Women's Champions League. All games will be available to stream live on Paramount+. The tournament will not get off to a slow start as first-time champions Arsenal will face recently-reloaded eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the 3 p.m. ET slot.
The match is a battle of the teams CBS Sports ranked No. 1 and 2 in our UWCL Power Rankings ahead of the start of the tournament. Sandra Herrera broke down the power rankings for the teams in the competition, landing reigning champions Arsenal in the No. 1 spot, but highlighted now No. 2 OL Lyonnes are ready to charge back to the top, adding extra spice to Tuesday's clash.
- Herrera: "The French giants look back and better than ever after a busy transfer window that saw them pluck talent from several clubs across Europe, including France rivals Paris Saint-Germain, and the arrival of new head coach Jonatan Giraldez. Forward Marie Antoinette Katoto is a top top-scoring threat, and the additions of Jule Brand and American Lily Yohannes will be a problem for opposing teams."
⚾ Will Yankees find a way to climb back into ALDS?
History may suggest that the Dodgers will struggle to repeat as World Series champions, but we are focused on the Yankees and their attempt to dig out from a 2-0 deficit in the ALDS. New York has been thumped by the Blue Jays in the first two games of the series, dropping the games 10-1 and 13-7 in Toronto.
CBS Sports' Mike Axisa looked at how the Yankees can climb out of this deep hole. While Carlos Rodón needs to buck the trend of Toronto shelling the Yankees' pitchers, but hitting home runs may be the biggest issue for New York heading into Game 3.
- Axisa: "The Yankees led baseball with 274 home runs during the regular season, 30 more than any other team, but it would be hard to tell this postseason. They've hit three homers in their five postseason games -- Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, and Anthony Volpe did the honors -- and just one in their last three games. The Blue Jays have outhomered them 8-1 in their two ALDS games. 8-1!"
For his part, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said he could change the lineup heading into Game 3.
🏈 AFC appears wide open after Jaguars defeat Chiefs
Entering the season, the AFC seemed to be a three-horse race between the Chiefs, Ravens and Bills. Amazingly, Buffalo is in the best position in the conference despite losing to the Patriots on Sunday night. The Ravens are 1-4 five weeks into the season and the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars on Monday night to fall to 2-3, leaving the conference feeling more wide open than anticipated.
What happened for Kansas City to cost them Monday night's game? CBS Sports' Jared Dubin drilled down into the primary issues from "Monday Night Football," including the Chiefs costing themselves a potential victory.
- Dubin: "Kansas City outgained Jacksonville by more than 150 yards in this game. The Chiefs averaged 7.6 yards per play to Jacksonville's 5.9 per play. They went 5 of 9 on third down. They averaged 7.2 yards per rush. They scored touchdowns on four of their five red zone possessions. And yet, they came away with their third loss of the season.
"They simply made too many mistakes. The Mahomes interception at the goal line was obviously crucial. And he just threw it to the wrong man. If you watch the replay, you can see him try to fit the ball in to JuJu Smith-Schuster over the middle when Travis Kelce was wide just to the right of him for what would have been a walk-in touchdown."
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Travis Hunter went way up to make a special catch that might've just been the spark for the Jaguars in their come-from-behind victory.
- With Week 5 in the books, we have a full look at the winners and losers in the NFL, including grades for each team after their wins ... or losses.
- The story of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez took another twist on Monday as Sanchez's charges were upgraded to a felony battery charge after the NFL analyst was stabbed by a 69-year-old man.
- The Eagles went away from their rushing attack on Sunday, suffering their first loss of the season, losing to the Broncos 21-17. We looked at if that decision, along with just six rushes for 30 yards for Saquon Barkley, represented Philadelphia losing their way.
- The Bruins will retire Zdeno Chara's No. 33 as the former captain joins a host of legendary players in the rafters.
- After Jake Browning threw three interceptions on Sunday, the Bengals are not ruling out a change at quarterback with Joe Burrow sidelined for the forseeable future.
- Grizzlies star Ja Morant sprained his ankle, leaving him week-to-week ahead of the start of the NBA season.
- As the drama continues to build around the WNBA collective bargaining agreement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed confidence in the league getting a deal done.
- Our preview of NBA teams continued with the Kings, who are hoping to be more than a punchline in the upcoming season.
- Surging Sooners quarterback John Mateer isn't a lock to play on Saturday, but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said his team will plan on Mateer being under center.
- As we head into Week 6 of the NFL season, there are some clear favorites for the coming week, including the Packers sitting at -14.5 against the Bengals.
- After erupting for 234 total yards, Panthers running back Rico Dowdle delivered a simple message to the Cowboys, saying, "They gotta buckle up."
- Cooper Flagg was on fire in his NBA preseason debut for the Mavericks.
- After the Dolphins started their season 1-4, owner Stephen Ross admitted to being "really frustrated" with the team.
- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called the team's loss to the Titans "How to lose a game 101."
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Benfica at Juventus, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: OL Lyonnes at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Oud-Heverlee Leuven at Paris FC, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚾ ALDS Game 3: Mariners at Tigers, 4:08 p.m. on FS1
🏒 Blackhawks at Panthers, 5 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Penguins at Rangers, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ ALDS Game 3: Blue Jays at Yankees, 8:08 p.m. on FS1
🏒 Avalanche at Kings, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN