⚾ Five things to know Tuesday

⚽ The UEFA Women's Champions League is back



Getty Images

On Tuesday, the biggest yearly tournament in women's soccer gets underway with the return of the UEFA Women's Champions League. All games will be available to stream live on Paramount+. The tournament will not get off to a slow start as first-time champions Arsenal will face recently-reloaded eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the 3 p.m. ET slot.

The match is a battle of the teams CBS Sports ranked No. 1 and 2 in our UWCL Power Rankings ahead of the start of the tournament. Sandra Herrera broke down the power rankings for the teams in the competition, landing reigning champions Arsenal in the No. 1 spot, but highlighted now No. 2 OL Lyonnes are ready to charge back to the top, adding extra spice to Tuesday's clash.

Herrera: "The French giants look back and better than ever after a busy transfer window that saw them pluck talent from several clubs across Europe, including France rivals Paris Saint-Germain, and the arrival of new head coach Jonatan Giraldez. Forward Marie Antoinette Katoto is a top top-scoring threat, and the additions of Jule Brand and American Lily Yohannes will be a problem for opposing teams."

⚾ Will Yankees find a way to climb back into ALDS?



Getty Images

History may suggest that the Dodgers will struggle to repeat as World Series champions, but we are focused on the Yankees and their attempt to dig out from a 2-0 deficit in the ALDS. New York has been thumped by the Blue Jays in the first two games of the series, dropping the games 10-1 and 13-7 in Toronto.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa looked at how the Yankees can climb out of this deep hole. While Carlos Rodón needs to buck the trend of Toronto shelling the Yankees' pitchers, but hitting home runs may be the biggest issue for New York heading into Game 3.

Axisa: "The Yankees led baseball with 274 home runs during the regular season, 30 more than any other team, but it would be hard to tell this postseason. They've hit three homers in their five postseason games -- Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, and Anthony Volpe did the honors -- and just one in their last three games. The Blue Jays have outhomered them 8-1 in their two ALDS games. 8-1!"

For his part, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said he could change the lineup heading into Game 3.

🏈 AFC appears wide open after Jaguars defeat Chiefs



Getty Images

Entering the season, the AFC seemed to be a three-horse race between the Chiefs, Ravens and Bills. Amazingly, Buffalo is in the best position in the conference despite losing to the Patriots on Sunday night. The Ravens are 1-4 five weeks into the season and the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars on Monday night to fall to 2-3, leaving the conference feeling more wide open than anticipated.

What happened for Kansas City to cost them Monday night's game? CBS Sports' Jared Dubin drilled down into the primary issues from "Monday Night Football," including the Chiefs costing themselves a potential victory.

Dubin: "Kansas City outgained Jacksonville by more than 150 yards in this game. The Chiefs averaged 7.6 yards per play to Jacksonville's 5.9 per play. They went 5 of 9 on third down. They averaged 7.2 yards per rush. They scored touchdowns on four of their five red zone possessions. And yet, they came away with their third loss of the season.



"They simply made too many mistakes. The Mahomes interception at the goal line was obviously crucial. And he just threw it to the wrong man. If you watch the replay, you can see him try to fit the ball in to JuJu Smith-Schuster over the middle when Travis Kelce was wide just to the right of him for what would have been a walk-in touchdown."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

