The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked down one of their important backups for the future, as they announced on Friday that they had agreed to a contract extension with quarterback C.J. Beathard. NFL Media reports it's a two-year extension.

Beathard has spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars, and was set to become a free agent this offseason. He's played in six career games for the Jaguars, and completed 9 of 13 passes for 68 yards and one interception.

The Nashville native was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 out of Iowa. In four seasons for the Hawkeyes, Beathard threw for 5,562 yards, 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He was a team captain, and named second-team All-Big Ten in 2015.

Beathard spent four seasons in San Francisco, and went 2-10 as the starter. In his first two NFL seasons, Beathard went 1-9 in 10 starts while throwing for 2,682 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 13 total games played.

The 29-year-old is someone head coach Doug Pederson values having behind star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the Jaguars quickly extended an offer to him. As of Friday, Jacksonville is $22.7M over the cap, which ranks as the fourth-worst cap situation in the NFL, per Over The Cap. To check out our AFC South offseason preview, click here.