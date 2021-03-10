The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a rather seismic change this offseason. Following their league-worst 1-15 campaign in 2020, the Jags are now armed with a brand new coaching staff led by Urban Meyer and are widely assumed to be selecting Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick to be their franchise quarterback going forward. The club also has the most amount of cap space in the entire NFL, meaning that they will be players on any free agent they desire once the new league year begins.

While that's a strong starting point for a club looking at a total rebuild, there will be some carryover from the 2020 squad. Key among them is running back James Robinson, who came out of nowhere to become the club's starter after going undrafted out of Illinois State. The rookie filled the shoes of Leonard Fournette and then some by totaling 1,414 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns over his 14 games played last season.

That effort is enough to have Robinson slotted as the likely starter in 2021 under this new regime, but it appears like he may have a more talented stable of running backs around him. Meyer noted on Tuesday that the club feels "pretty good about" Robinson, but also wants "to build a room with him being an integral part of it."

GM Trent Baalke added to talk about the Jaguars bringing in additional backs saying on Wednesday they want to add some more explosiveness to that room and are looking for players to take some of the load off Robinson, who logged 289 touches during his rookie season.

"You can only ride a horse so long," Baalke said.

"James obviously had a tremendous year, especially when you factor in how he entered the league as a college free agent," Baalke continued. "He has done a great job. He will continue to do a great job for the organization, and we feel he'll even take a step forward from where he was a year ago, but adding some competitiveness to that room … we feel we've got some guys in-house that can compete for roles but we're certainly looking to add to that room as well."

While there are set to be legit stars available at running back during this free agent cycle (Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, James Conner, Kenyan Drake, etc.), it does sound like Jacksonville is aiming more towards that second-tier of backs as more of a compliment to Robinson. With that in mind, free agents like Mike Davis and Jamaal Williams could fit the bill of explosive players that can help take the burden off Robinson. No matter who they identify as an ideal fit, it stands to reason that the Jags backfield is going to look a bit different next season.