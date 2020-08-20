Watch Now: NFL Considering A Possible Playoff Bubble ( 2:14 )

If Yannick Ngakoue is on the move from the Jacksonville Jaguars, someone might want to let general manager Dave Caldwell know. Caldwell shot down a report that emerged Wednesday suggesting the Jaguars had a "firm offer in place" involving Ngakoue and a second-round pick was part of what Jacksonville was going to get in return. Caldwell didn't mince words when learning of the trade proposal that doesn't exist.

"The unsubstantiated report really kind of caught me off guard," Caldwell said to SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday. "I don't know where it came from or who it came from, but if he (Yannick) is being traded, I wish someone would let me know."

Caldwell has been known to hold out for the best available deal, which makes trading Ngakoue even trickier (at least on his side of the line). Jacksonville is determined to receive huge compensation in return for Ngakoue, similar to the deal they landed when the franchise traded Jalen Ramsey last year. Ngakoue hasn't helped matters, feuding with co-owner Tony Khan as he's been begging to leave Jacksonville for months.

The report said the New York Jets were "deeply involved" in trade talks for Ngakoue, which Caldwell didn't deny any team the Jaguars were talking to. There just won't be a Ngakoue trade happening Thursday as the report stated and both sides are at an impasse.

"Obviously we've had discussions with teams, but as of 1:00 (p.m. ET) today, that report was pretty erroneous and I guess there's a couple others that followed up on that," Caldwell said. "I don't know the person that tweeted that, but obviously he didn't pay very close attention to detail. Obviously we're working with the player, his new agents, and trying to come to a resolution for everybody."

Ngakoue was hit with the franchise tag by the Jaguars but remains the only tagged player not to sign his tender. Doing so would set Ngakoue up to play under a salary of $17.788 million for the 2020 season for the Jaguars or whatever team he is traded to (if Jacksonville finds a trade partner). Ngakoue has made it clear he no longer wishes to play for Jacksonville and wants to sign a long-term extension with another team that will pay him as one of the top edge rushers in football.

Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits and 14 forced fumbles in his first four NFL seasons. Since entering the NFL in 2016, Ngakoue has the fourth-most forced fumbles in the league and the eighth-most quarterback hits. He's also just one of seven players who has eight-plus sacks in each of the last four seasons.

Ngakoue had eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season, finishing with 37 pressures. While Ngakoue's 2019 season is considered a "down year" compared to 2018 (72 pressures, 9.5 sacks), he still is one of the premier pass rushers in the game.

If Jacksonville does happen to trade Ngakoue, a deal doesn't appear to be imminent. The poker game continues as neither side has folded.

"Right now we're in a holding pattern. He's in a holding pattern, but we're having contact with him and his agent," Caldwell said. "We talked to some teams, but there's nothing immediate that's going to happen here."